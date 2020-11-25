Insurers Tout Predictive Tech But Data Volume Still A Hurdle

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 4:12 PM GMT) -- Most life insurers are seeing the benefits of using predictive technology, but progress is being hindered by challenges such as processing huge volumes of data, insurance broker Willis Towers Watson said on Wednesday. Four in 10, or 41%, of companies said that predictive analytics — technology that makes predictions about risk using innovations such as artificial intelligence — has helped reduce claim costs and underwriting expenses, a survey of European life insurers shows. More than 80% of businesses that already use the technology reported a positive experience, and insurers agree that it has had a positive effect on increased sales. Obstacles remain,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS