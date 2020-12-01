Ex-BCLP Insurance Head Joins Stephenson Harwood As GC

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP's former head of professional risk and insurance has left the firm to join London-based Stephenson Harwood LLP as general counsel. Stephenson Harwood said last week that Gaby Kaiser joined the firm Nov. 16 after spending the past two years at BCLP. She is part of its global leadership group heading the firm's risk management committee. The firm also said she is responsible for advising the firm's attorneys on a variety of issues relating to professional responsibility and compliance. Kaiser is the latest hire to enhance Stephenson Harwood's global leadership team, which the firm said was overhauled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS