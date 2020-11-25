Longtime Greenpeace GC Exits For Children's Nonprofit

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- Environmental nonprofit Greenpeace International's general counsel has departed the organization after 16 years heading its legal department, joining a nonprofit focused on children's well-being as a director of strategic litigation on its climate change team. Jasper Teulings said in a tweet last week that he was joining the London-based Children's Investment Fund Foundation starting in January and according to an automated response email sent to his Greenpeace account, his final day at at the nonprofit was Nov. 19. Teulings told Law360 in an emailed statement Wednesday that he wanted a new challenge and that by leaving when he did, he left...

