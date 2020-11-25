EPA Says Power Plants Don't Need Superfund Safety Nets

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 2:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said it will not require power plants, chemical manufacturers, or petroleum-based and coal-based product manufacturers to set aside money to cover pollution cleanups that may result from their operations. According to the EPA, existing state and local requirements already do a good enough job of ensuring facilities in those industries have some type of financial assurance for possible spill, accidents or other events that may lead to a severe pollution event. The agency said its final decisions don't remove any existing requirement or impose new ones. "EPA has found that existing environmental regulations and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS