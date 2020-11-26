Car Dealer Sets Aside £10.4M For Possible FCA Fine

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 10:49 AM GMT) -- A British car dealership has posted a £45.5 million ($60.7 million) loss for 2019 and set aside £10.4 million to cover fallout from a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into accounting fraud. Lookers PLC published its 2019 results on Wednesday, delayed since August, showing the provision for potential FCA fines after auditors discovered a £19 million hole in the company's accounts. "The last twelve months has been extremely challenging for Lookers, with the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the accounting issues," Phil White, executive chairman at Lookers, said. "The investigation into our financial systems and accounting controls, the delay in the publication of our...

