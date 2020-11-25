Judge Won't Order Ch. 11 Freeze On Crypto Firm's Assets

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- Creditors of bankrupt cryptocurrency investment venture Cred Inc. lost a bid Wednesday to have the Delaware Bankruptcy Court order certain currency exchanges to freeze assets they say are linked to fraudulent diversions from the company. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey chastised the investors over their apparent lack of effort in tracking down the assets themselves, which they described as tens of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency that could disappear into the ether without quick action. He also was concerned that the creditors' request to demand the freeze themselves if Cred refused to act could violate the Bankruptcy Code's automatic...

