Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Pot Co. Wants Ruling On Okla. License Residency Law

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Washington state-based marijuana company has asked an Oklahoma federal judge to find that the Sooner State's residency requirements for cannabis business licenses are unconstitutional, saying they discriminate against out-of-staters.

Original Investments LLC, which does business as Dank's Wonder Emporium, said Nov. 23 that the federal constitutionality of the state's residency statute is all that's left for the court to decide, noting that the parties agreed the case will most efficiently be resolved through competing motions for judgment on the pleadings. 

"The self-evident purpose of the law, to benefit Oklahomans first and foremost, belies any other possible justification. As with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!