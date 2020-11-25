Judge Axes Fla. Fund Investor Suit Over Failed Service

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Florida-based investment adviser accused of bilking investors out of almost $2 million escaped an investor suit on Wednesday after a judge ruled that the investor had failed to timely serve the lawsuit on the adviser. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga dismissed investor Nuno Alpendre's suit against Coral Gables Asset Management LLC and its owner David C. Coggins after Alpendre failed to serve Coggins by the Nov. 24 deadline. Alpendre had requested an extension of the 90-day service deadline after attempting to serve Coggins four times at his Miami condominium and asking Coggins' counsel in two other related suits —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS