MoFo Pans 'Self-Righteous Say-So' In Maternity Bias Case

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has fired off a final effort to shut down allegations that the firm discriminates against mothers before the claims wind up before a jury, insisting that the two accusers remaining in the litigation ignore the facts and rely on "self-righteous say-so." With a March trial date looming, the international law firm told a San Francisco federal judge in a pair of sharply worded briefs Tuesday that it should win on all of the sex bias, pregnancy discrimination, and retaliation claims leveled by fintech attorney Joshua Ashley Klayman and project finance lawyer Sherry William. The pair, who are the...

