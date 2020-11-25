Pa. Judge Halts Election Certification For Mail-In Vote Fight

A President Donald Trump supporter holds a sign while demonstrating on Nov. 10. A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt any further steps toward finalizing the results of the 2020 general election while the court hears a suit seeking to declare all mail-in ballots in the state unconstitutional. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
"To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 general election ... for the offices of president and vice president of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday, November 27, 2020," the judge's order said. "Inasmuch as respondents, based on their press release and briefs, have not undertaken certification of any of the other results of the election, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from certifying the remaining results of the election, pending the evidentiary hearing."
Attorneys for the state and the Republican-majority legislature that had passed the expanded voting bill argued in briefs that the challengers' requested relief of halting certification was too late, but the challengers filed a supplemental application for emergency relief late on Nov. 24 that laid out other steps in formalizing the election that the court could stop, up to and including an injunction stopping electors from meeting in Harrisburg in December.
"Should it be absolutely necessary, in order for this court to be empowered to provide adequate relief, petitioners may seek for leave from this court to join the slate of presidential and vice presidential electors as additional respondents in this action, and move to enjoin them from taking certain action,' the petition said. "Because the electors, by law, must perform their duties at the 'seat of government of this Commonwealth,' this court may also enjoin respondents from permitting the electors to assemble at such location."
The lawsuit seeks to declare the expansion of mail-in voting unconstitutional and to void those ballots cast in the 2020 election, or to have the state's legislature choose who won Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump's election-day advantage in the state had flipped to an 80,000-vote advantage for President-elect Joe Biden as mail-in votes were counted.
The plaintiffs are represented by Gregory Teufel of OGC Law LLC and Brandon M. Shields of Gabriel & Shields.
The Pennsylvania General Assembly is represented by Jonathan F. Bloom, Karl S. Myers, Spencer R. Short and Melissa L. Perry of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP.
Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and the state are represented by Michele D. Hangley, Robert A. Wiygul and John G. Coit of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller; Barry H. Berke and Dani R. James of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP; and Karen M. Romano, Keli M. Neary, Nicole M. Boland and Stephen M. Moniak of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
The case is Kelly et al. v. Pennsylvania et al., case number 620 MD 2020, in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.