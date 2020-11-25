FCA Charges Broker With Money Laundering

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 8:41 PM GMT) -- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday it has charged a stockbroker with money laundering following a joint investigation with the City of London Police. The financial services watchdog said it had charged Richard Jonathan Faithfull, 30, with one offense of money laundering, contrary to Section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act. The offense relates to activity between June 1, 2017 and Aug. 1, 2018, according to the FCA, which declined to make any further comment pending Faithfull's first appearance in court at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday. Faithfull served as a director at four financial management and consultancy firms between...

