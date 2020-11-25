Ex-Credit Suisse Regulatory Head Joins Libra Networks As GC

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Libra Association has brought aboard a former Credit Suisse managing director and banking regulator to serve as general counsel for its operating subsidiary Libra Networks LLC as the organization pushes forward on its digital currency initiative. Saumya Bhavsar, who until this fall was global head of regulatory affairs at Credit Suisse, is the latest high-profile hire at Libra Networks, which will be responsible for running the Libra payment system. Her appointment as general counsel was announced by the Geneva-based association Wednesday. "I am thrilled to be joining the Libra Association as it progresses toward enabling a more inclusive global financial...

