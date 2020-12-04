Legal Industry Ducks Economic Slump, Adds 5K Jobs

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- The legal industry added 5,000 jobs in November as it continues to outpace the broader economy's sluggish recovery, and experts expect the trend to gain momentum going into 2021. With job growth falling short of projections and the unemployment rate at 6.7%, professional and business services were one of the bigger growth categories, adding 60,000 jobs in November, according to numbers released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The sector never reached Great Recession-era levels of unemployment this year, according to BLS historical data. With the addition of 5,000 jobs, the legal services sector continues to creep toward a recovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS