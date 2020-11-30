Law Firm Billing Tips For Avoiding An Irate Client

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- A recent lawsuit filed against K&L Gates LLP by a client unhappy with a legal bill highlights some common pitfalls that law firms face when it comes to billing practices, but there are ways to avoid a similar situation, experts say. The lawsuit against K&L Gates, which was filed in August by Chicora Life Center LC, accuses the firm of using several tactics to increase its bill for representing the bankrupt medical center in a Chapter 11 proceeding over a lease termination dispute. Some of the alleged billing practices are not entirely uncommon among law firms, according to two experts who declined...

