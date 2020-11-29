Mass. Top Court Takes Shape With Latest Pick Set For A Vote

Law360 (November 29, 2020, 11:32 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' reshaped top appeals court will come into sharper focus this week as Gov. Charlie Baker's third and final pending nominee to the Supreme Judicial Court appears for a hearing before the state's judicial nominations panel, which last week unanimously confirmed Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt. Justice Serge Georges Jr., a judge of the Boston Municipal Court, is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning before the seven-member Governor's Council following his Nov. 17 nomination. Appointed in 2013 to his current role by former Gov. Deval Patrick, Justice Georges brings considerable civil law experience to a court that observers say skews heavily toward those...

