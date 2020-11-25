Pro Say Thanksgiving Special: Stuffed With Weird Legal News

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Thanksgiving holiday might look a little different this year, but we're hoping to put a smile on your face in this difficult and distant time by revisiting our favorite Pro Say offbeat stories from the past year. This Week Ep. 178: THANKSGIVING SPECIAL - Stuffed With Weird Legal News Your browser does not support the audio element. In this special holiday episode, we revisit an attorney whose Second Circuit argument went sideways; a Kentucky state judge accused of having a threesome in the courthouse; a real-life request for trial by combat in family court; a former Major League pitcher who confronted...

