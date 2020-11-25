FINRA Fines Wells Fargo Over Time Stamp Issue

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority levied a "books and records" fine at a Wells Fargo unit for the second time this month on Wednesday, this time alleging that its representatives failed to enter accurate order receipt times in situations that required manual entry. Wells Fargo Clearing Services' transmissions to FINRA's Order Audit Trail System, or OATS, showed that the firm had logged incorrect time stamps between Oct. 1, 2016, and June 12, 2018, leading to a $75,000 fine, according to the order. Though order receipt times were generally entered automatically into the firm's system, in certain instances representatives had to record the...

