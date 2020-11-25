Up Next At High Court: Census Fight, Child Slavery Claims

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- Kicking off its final oral arguments of the year, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will hear the Trump administration's efforts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the population count and a bid by Nestlé and Cargill to escape liability for alleged child slavery. The two-week December argument session starts on Monday with Trump v. New York, which will likely be the court's last case on the 2020 decennial census. The court will hear a total of five cases the week of Nov. 30 and five more the following week to close out what has been a controversial year of blockbusters, vacancies, confirmations...

