Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Up Next At High Court: Census Fight, Child Slavery Claims

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- Kicking off its final oral arguments of the year, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will hear the Trump administration's efforts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the population count and a bid by Nestlé and Cargill to escape liability for alleged child slavery.

The two-week December argument session starts on Monday with Trump v. New York, which will likely be the court's last case on the 2020 decennial census.

The court will hear a total of five cases the week of Nov. 30 and five more the following week to close out what has been a controversial year of blockbusters, vacancies, confirmations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!