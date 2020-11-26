Audit Watchdog Warns Of 'Box-Ticking' Governance Reports

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 12:16 PM GMT) -- The Financial Reporting Council on Thursday called on businesses to provide "meaningful explanations" about their shareholders and operating systems after it found that many companies are leaving out crucial details in their corporate governance reports. Businesses are required to write reports to shareholders and "wider stakeholders" about their governance, or rules and processes, under the revised U.K. Corporate Governance Code. But the auditing and accounting watchdog said a review of the reports — a random sample of 100 companies, including some listed on the London FTSE 100 and 250 exchanges —found some bosses treated them merely as a "formulaic" exercise. "Unfortunately, some...

