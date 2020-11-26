OECD To Deliver Cryptoasset Reporting Standard In 2021

Law360, Brussels (November 26, 2020, 5:57 AM EST) -- The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development will probably complete an information standard on crypto-assets next year, the top tax official for the 37-nation standards setter told Law360 Thursday. Pascal Saint-Amans, who serves as the director of the OECD's center for tax policy and administration, said there is broad agreement on the need for a standard for crypto-assets similar to the organization's common reporting standard. The CRS is the OECD standard that tax authorities use to disclose banking and taxpayer information in an effort to combat tax evasion. "Fundamentally the idea is to have a standard which would be roughly equivalent to...

