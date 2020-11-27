UK, EU Police Foil €40M Potential Credit Card Fraud

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 1:37 PM GMT) -- European law enforcement agencies prevented approximately €40 million ($48 million) in losses in a cross-border operation that targeted fraudsters buying and selling stolen credit card data on websites known as card shops and dark web marketplaces. The operation was headed by Italian and Hungarian police and backed by the U.K., Europol — the European police agency — and the private sector. The action was "a great example of how sharing information between private industries and law enforcement authorities is a key in combating the rising trend of e-skimming and preventing criminals from profiting on the back of EU citizens," Edvardas Šileris,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS