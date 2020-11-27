FCA Warns Of Clampdown On Rogue Funeral Firms

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 11:59 AM GMT) -- The finance watchdog has said it is gearing up to take over regulation of funeral service operators after complaints that companies in the sector are taking advantage of elderly and vulnerable customers. Funeral providers should get ready for the Financial Conduct Authority to take over regulation after the government published new legislation setting out the regulator's supervisory duties. The FCA said its priority will be to ensure that consumers get a satisfactory experience. The watchdog said it plans to consult the sector in 2021 to ask funeral operators what they think the regulations should look like. "Our rules will aim to...

