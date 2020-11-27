EU Banks Told To Beef Up Climate Disclosures To Investors

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 2:20 PM GMT) -- Banks are falling short on climate-related disclosures and must be more transparent about the financial and environmental risks associated with global warming, the European Central Bank said on Friday. The ECB concluded in a report that "institutions do not yet comprehensively disclose their risk profile and...significant efforts are needed to promote transparency in the financial markets on the climate-related and environmental risks institutions are exposed to." The bloc's lenders must beef up their environmental risk disclosures with more qualitative and quantitative data to help investors understand the risks. The central bank added that it plans to discuss the shortcomings with banks in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS