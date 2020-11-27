Linklaters Guides £875M Pension Deal For Aviva Staff Scheme

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 12:59 PM GMT) -- Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd. said on Friday that it has insured £875 million ($1.1 billion) of liabilities for its parent company's staff retirement savings plan. The buy-in transaction for the Aviva Staff Pension Scheme will insure against the risk that 2,868 members of the plan will live longer than expected. It is the second bulk annuity deal for the defined benefit scheme. Aviva Life & Pensions insured £1.7 billion of liabilities in the plan in October 2019, covering 4,300 deferred and 1,500 pensioner members. "This recent buy-in helps to further reduce the amount of longevity and investment risk within the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS