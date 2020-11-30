Pension Buyouts By Insurers Set To Rise, Study Says

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 12:33 PM GMT) -- Up to one in three British pension schemes are set to be backed by insurance companies within the next few years, up from fewer than one in 10 just five years ago, according to a study by a consultancy. Data from a survey of insurers carried out by London-based LCP shows that approximately one in six members of private sector defined benefit pension plans has now been insured, a trend that is likely to increase. The figure five years ago was fewer than one in 10 members, LCP said. "We estimate that, by the middle of this decade, nearly one in...

