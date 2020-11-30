Investment Fraudsters 'Netted Almost £10M' Since July

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 3:19 PM GMT) -- Individual investors should be on guard against copycat investment schemes that have fleeced Britons out of nearly £10 million ($13.4 million) since the first COVID-19 lockdown ended in July, according to an industry body. Crooks operate the scam by cloning the documents, websites and products of genuine investment management companies. They also promote bogus products through fake comparison websites and on adverts appearing on social media platforms, The Investment Association warned. "Sophisticated fraudsters have ratcheted up their operations to target retail investors, as incidents of large-scale investment scams nearly quadrupled since July," the association said on Friday. The total reported loss...

