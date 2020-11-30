UK Extends Review Into Insurers' Solvency II Regime

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 11:57 AM GMT) -- The government said on Monday that it is giving the insurance sector extra time to respond to its review of European Union rules that set out how much capital insurers must keep on their books to protect them against financial stress. HM Treasury said it will extend the deadline for its call for evidence in its review of the Solvency II Directive by a month, from Jan. 19 to Feb 19. The European Union framework is designed to protect markets from financial shock by requiring them to hold significant capital buffers. "The government seeks views on how to tailor the prudential regulatory regime to...

