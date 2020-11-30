Austrian Insurer To Buy Part Of Aegon's EU Biz For €830M

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 2:54 PM GMT) -- Dutch insurer Aegon NV has inked a deal to sell its insurance, pension and asset management business in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey to an Austrian insurance provider for €830 million ($994 million). Aegon said on Sunday that the sale of its central and eastern European business to Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe will simplify the company's portfolio and "strengthen its balance sheet." "We are sharpening our strategic focus and are concentrating on those countries and business lines where Aegon can create most value," Lard Friese, chief executive of Aegon, said. "We believe that our businesses will benefit greatly...

