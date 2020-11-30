UK Tells EU Not To 'Politicize' Finance Markets Access

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 1:15 PM GMT) -- The European Commission should not politicize U.K. access to the bloc's financial services, Britain's city minister said on Monday, as he pointed out that the two sides share similar rules and called on Europe to provide clarity to the sector. John Glen, economic secretary at HM Treasury, told a House of Lords sub-committee that his government wants a full set of mutual decisions with the European Union on access to financial services across the Channel. London and Brussels are still struggling to reach a divorce deal as the end of the transition period draws near. The two sides are at loggerheads...

