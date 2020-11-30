SBM Offshore Faces Swiss Probe Over Bribery Scandal

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 2:09 PM GMT) -- Dutch oil driller SBM Offshore said Monday it is facing a criminal investigation in Switzerland over a bribery and corruption scandal in which the company has already been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in the U.S., Brazil and the Netherlands. The Swiss federal prosecutor's office has notified three subsidiaries of SBS Offshore over suspicions about corrupt payments, the Dutch company has said. (iStock) Three SBM subsidiaries have received a "notification" from the Swiss federal prosecutor's office over suspicions that they failed to take measures to prevent corrupt payments between 2005 and 2015, SBM Offshore said in a statement on its...

