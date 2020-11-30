UK Prosecutors Want £7M From Jailed Money Launderer

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 5:45 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors demanded on Monday that a prolific money launderer jailed for moving millions of pounds for criminals around the world should return approximately £7.3 million ($9.8 million) stolen from more than 100 businesses between 2013 and 2017. Kazeem Akinwale, 45, received large sums of money in his personal and company bank accounts that were fraudulently obtained, a National Crime Agency lawyer argued at London's Central Criminal Court. Evidence of his legitimate sources of income was virtually non-existent, it was claimed at a confiscation hearing. Akinwale was sentenced to nine years in jail in February 2019 at a London court for running a "professional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS