Microcaptive Reporting Row May Spark More Guidance Spats

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on a preenforcement challenge to an IRS notice requiring the disclosure of potentially abusive microcaptive insurance arrangements, in a case that could pave the way for future lawsuits against other informal guidance. The Supreme Court will review a Sixth Circuit decision barring CIC Services LLC from challenging a 2016 IRS notice. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) On the line is whether an insurance company has the right to argue that the Internal Revenue Service had to follow formal rulemaking processes under the Administrative Procedure Act when it issued Notice 2016-66, which characterized certain microcaptive insurance transactions...

