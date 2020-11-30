Wachtell, Davis Polk Power S&P's $44B IHS Markit Buy

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:16 AM EST) -- New York-based ratings agency S&P Global Inc., led by Wachtell, will take over Davis Polk-advised data and analytics firm IHS Markit Ltd., in an all-stock deal that values the London-headquartered target at $44 billion, including debt, the companies said Monday. The transaction sees S&P absorbing IHS Markit, and the deal price includes $4.8 billion of net debt, according to a statement. Together, the companies say they'll serve a global customer base across an array of industries, including financial information and services, ratings, indices, commodities and energy, and transportation and engineering. Douglas Peterson, president and CEO of S&P Global, will serve as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS