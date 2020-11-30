BigLaw Firms Launch New Online Arbitration Protocol

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- A working group of lawyers from six international law firms including Herbert Smith Freehills, CMS Legal Services and DLA Piper on Monday launched the final version of a long-awaited protocol to help the global arbitration community adopt a consistent approach to online case management platforms. The move comes after the group, which also includes Ashurst, Hogan Lovells and Latham & Watkins, garnered feedback from an industry-wide consultation, according to a statement. The Protocol for Online Case Management in International Arbitration is designed to guide lawyers, arbitrators, institutions and parties to develop safe, efficient and consistent procedures for a shared online case management...

