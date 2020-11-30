Legal Industry Is Still Running Behind On Diversity Work

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- The legal industry is still struggling to meet diversity and inclusion standards set by other professional services and has seen drops in several indicators over the last few years, according to a survey released Monday. The latest Inclusion Index by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association and executive search consultancy firm Russell Reynolds Associates drew responses from nearly 300 attorneys from law firms and corporate legal departments. Its results were based on responses submitted between July 2019 and June 2020. The survey, of which more than 70% of the respondents identified as Asian, Black or African, or Hispanic or Latino, found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS