Benchmark Body Pushes Ahead With Dollar Libor Phaseout

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 3:54 PM GMT) -- A British benchmark administrator laid out its timetable on Monday for winding down all financial contracts in U.S. dollars that are tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate, which has been tarnished by scandal. The ICE Benchmark Administration said it plans to begin the phaseout of Libor contracts written in U.S. dollars at the end of 2021 and will dissolve the U.S. Libor panel — the group of banks that sets the rate in dollars — by 2023. It said it will consult the finance sector on the proposals in early December. The Financial Conduct Authority said it welcomes the administration's plan to extend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS