Bayer Hits Generic Co. With Another Hypertension Drug Suit

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- Bayer is going to court again to stop a rival from coming out with a generic version of one of its bestselling drugs, a high blood pressure medication called Adempas. A lawsuit filed by Bayer AG and two of its subsidiaries in Delaware federal court was made available Monday and seeks to prevent Hyderabad, India-based MSN Laboratories from marketing a generic version of Adempas, a prescription medication Bayer sells that treats high blood pressure. Bayer's suit is in response to MSN's claims in an abbreviated new drug application that the generic drug company initially filed in 2018 and amended last month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS