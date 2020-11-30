Canada Says Buy-Side Accords To Be Probed Under Civil Law

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 1:23 PM EST) -- Canada's antitrust enforcer has said it will handle no‑poaching, wage-fixing and other types of agreements between purchasers under a civil provision in light of updated U.S. guidance indicating that such agreements would be criminally investigated. In a Friday statement, the Competition Bureau Canada said it would not assess buy-side agreements under a criminal provision — known as Section 45 of Canada's Competition Act, which covers "conspiracies, agreements or arrangements between competitors" and prohibits competitors from fixing prices, allocating markets or limiting product supply. Instead, buy-side agreements would be investigated by the CBC under Section 90.1 of the Competition Act, a civil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS