7 Tips For Predeposition Meetings Under New Federal Rule

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- Entity depositions under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6) are a vital part of litigation in federal court, and as of Dec. 1, the rule now imposes a brand new "confer in good faith" requirement before it can be used. Mastering this new prerequisite to Rule 30(b)(6) will greatly enhance the success in taking entity designee depositions. Let there be no mistake about it: Existing entity designee deposition practice far too often has involved the use of overly broad and ambiguously worded lists of matters for examination and inadequately prepared witnesses. As will be shown here, the new amendment to Rule...

