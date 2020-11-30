Coherus Loses Bid To Shift Fees To Amgen In Patent Suit

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- A U.S. District Court judge in Delaware on Monday shot down Coherus BioSciences Inc.'s bid to shift legal fees to Amgen Inc. in its failed patent infringement suit against Coherus over a blockbuster anti-infection drug. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark rejected claims by Coherus that Amgen's loss at the motion to dismiss stage before trial was a rarity in patent litigation that backed up its claim that Amgen and affiliate Amgen Manufacturing Limited pursued a weak case that unfairly burdened financially disadvantaged makers of biosimilar products. "The court's decision to grant the motion to dismiss was based on its resolution...

