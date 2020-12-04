Biden Presidency Won't Save The Future Of BigLaw In China

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 2:52 PM EST) -- Joe Biden's presidency will not change the trajectory of U.S.-China relations as much as some might think — and it's not expected to ring in a new era for U.S. law firms in China either, experts say. While outgoing President Donald Trump's hostility to China is widely acknowledged to have created an unpredictable business environment for dealings between the two countries, American firms have long struggled to make their mark in the Chinese legal market for more long-standing reasons. These include historically underestimating their Chinese competitors and failing to adapt to the demands of the Chinese legal market, according to Peter...

