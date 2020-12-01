Kavanaugh Says IRS Microcaptive Row Could Merit Carveout

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may need to create an exception to allow an insurance company to challenge an IRS requirement that microcaptive insurance arrangements be disclosed to the agency without first violating the requirement, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said Tuesday. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said CIC Services LLC would be forced to violate the tax code and pay penalties before it could challenge an informational reporting requirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) As it stands, CIC Services LLC would be forced to violate the tax code and pay steep penalties before the company could challenge the Internal Revenue Service's informational reporting requirement outlined under Notice 2016-66,...

