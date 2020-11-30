EEOC Settles Wage Bias Suit With Md. Security Firm

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday greenlighted a settlement between the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a Baltimore-based security guard provider accused of shorting women thousands of dollars in pay. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher signed off on a two-year consent decree awarding $4,302 in back pay and damages to 10 women Davis & Davis Enterprise Inc. allegedly underpaid. The women's individual awards range from $112 to $788. "All security guards perform equal work, involving equal skill, effort and responsibility, under similar working conditions," the EEOC said in its June 2019 complaint against the company. "Defendant unlawfully withheld the payment of...

