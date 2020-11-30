2 More BigLaw Firms Add Pandemic Payouts To 2020 Bonuses

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP and Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP are planning to pay associates end-of-year bonuses of up to $100,000 plus special one-time rewards in line with what other firms have doled out for work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the firms confirmed to Law360 on Monday. The BigLaw firms said they are preparing to offer traditional year-end bonuses of between $15,000 for first-year associates and $100,000 for those who have been with the firms since 2013 or earlier. The plans match a scale adopted by Baker McKenzie earlier this month. Proskauer is using the scale for associates in the...

