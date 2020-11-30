Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Global authorities accepted fixes for a number of multibillion-dollar deals in a variety of industries, while enforcers in the U.S. moved to block Visa's proposed $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid and a Memphis-area hospital deal. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from November. Approvals Medical device company Stryker Corp. reached a deal with the Federal Trade Commission on Nov. 3 to divest its ankle replacement and finger joint implant products before moving ahead with its slated $4 billion purchase of rival Wright Medical Group NV. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority approved Evolution Gaming's plan to buy gambling...

