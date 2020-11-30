Va. Gov. Group Says Legal Pot Could Be Based On Potency

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Virginia's government should consider legalizing adult-use cannabis and imposing taxes based on the potency of cannabis products, according to a report issued Monday by a state cannabis work group. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has thrown his support behind legalizing recreational cannabis in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) The report, announced by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, is part of an analysis required by state legislation passed earlier this year decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of cannabis. The legislation tasked four members of the governor's Cabinet with heading \the Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group and reporting on various issues associated with the...

