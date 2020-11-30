Hemp Co. Says It Lost $5M In GenCanna Dealings

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- A hemp company controlled by a board member of bankrupt cannabis company GenCanna has filed notice in Kentucky bankruptcy court that it intends to preserve its right to offset money it allegedly owes the debtor with roughly $5 million in losses it incurred in dealings with GenCanna. After being hit with an adversary complaint in the bankruptcy, Southern Tier Hemp LLC said in a filing Friday that it provided GenCanna with more than 40,000 pounds of biomass to manufacture and develop in 2018, but the cannabis company didn't manufacture the product, return it or pay Southern Tier for it. The finished...

