Westlake Unit Will Pay $350K To Settle Mercury Pollution Row

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A chemical plant owned by a Westlake Chemical Corp. unit will pay over $350,000 and install new technology at its site on the Ohio River to end allegations it allowed more mercury to get into the river than allowed under its permit, according to a proposed consent decree filed Monday. In the deal submitted to the West Virginia federal court for approval, the Sierra Club and Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition said Eagle Natrium LLC has agreed to put in new treatment technology that will ensure mercury emissions from the industrial chemicals facility comply with federal regulations, as well as pay $25,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS