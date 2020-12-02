DWF To Pilot New Legal Tech Training Seat

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- DWF LLP is launching a new training program in February geared toward tech-driven young lawyers, a move the firm said is designed to assist both lawyers and clients with their technological needs. The Manchester, England-based global law firm, which listed on London Stock Exchange in March 2019, will offer the tech program, called a seat, to one of its existing trainees for a six-month pilot program. Young lawyers in the United Kingdom typically receive training contracts known as seats, a term that refers to the law firm department the lawyer is assigned to. Each seat lasts four to six months and is...

