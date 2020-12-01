Pace Of Bankruptcy-Claims Trading Is Picking Up

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- Over the past several years, the market for trading in bankruptcy claims has been anemic; there simply has not been product for investors to buy. The scarcity of megacases such as Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, MF Global Holdings Ltd. and Nortel Networks Corp. which for several years provided a significant inventory for claims traders, has resulted in a dearth of claims. Those cases generated widespread claims-trading activity and made many bankruptcy investors wealthy. Claims traders yearn for the good old days and notwithstanding the increase in filings this past year have generally remained on the...

